Style Renews ‘Jerseylicious' For Third Season
Style Network has renewed Jerseylicious for a third season, according to a Wednesday
announcement from network President Salaam Coleman Smith.
The reality series, which centers on New Jersey salon The
Gatsby, recently posted a 1.05 rating with its target women 18-49 demo for its
Jan. 2 episode, marking a series best and the network's highest-rated telecast with
the demo to date.
The third season of Jerseylicious,
produced by Endemol USA, will feature 20 one-hour episodes, set to debut during
the second quarter of 2011.
"Viewers have fallen head over high-heels in love with Jerseylicious, making it one of the highest-rated series in the network's
history," said Coleman Smith. "Maybe it's the big
personalities, bold fashion and in-your-face authenticity, but viewers are
flocking to 'The Gatsby' each week for a lot more than makeovers. There
is simply no telling what Olivia, Tracy, Alexa, Gayle and the entire gang will
have in store for season three, filled with unpredictable antics and
heartwarming friendships."
"We couldn't be more thrilled with the success of Jerseylicious and that
Style has picked the show up for season three," said David Goldberg, chairman of Endemol North America. "The show's success is a
testimony to the terrific characters that inhabit 'The Gatsby' salon and its
environs and the producers that bring this highly entertaining show to
life."
