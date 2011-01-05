Style Renews ‘Jerseylicious' For Third Season

Style Network has renewed Jerseylicious for a third season, according to a Wednesday

announcement from network President Salaam Coleman Smith.

The reality series, which centers on New Jersey salon The

Gatsby, recently posted a 1.05 rating with its target women 18-49 demo for its

Jan. 2 episode, marking a series best and the network's highest-rated telecast with

the demo to date.

The third season of Jerseylicious,

produced by Endemol USA, will feature 20 one-hour episodes, set to debut during

the second quarter of 2011.

"Viewers have fallen head over high-heels in love with Jerseylicious, making it one of the highest-rated series in the network's

history," said Coleman Smith. "Maybe it's the big

personalities, bold fashion and in-your-face authenticity, but viewers are

flocking to 'The Gatsby' each week for a lot more than makeovers. There

is simply no telling what Olivia, Tracy, Alexa, Gayle and the entire gang will

have in store for season three, filled with unpredictable antics and

heartwarming friendships."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the success of Jerseylicious and that

Style has picked the show up for season three," said David Goldberg, chairman of Endemol North America. "The show's success is a

testimony to the terrific characters that inhabit 'The Gatsby' salon and its

environs and the producers that bring this highly entertaining show to

life."