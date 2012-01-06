StyleRenews 'Giuliana & Bill' for Fifth Season

Style Network

announced Friday that it has renewed its reality series Giuliana & Bill

for a fifth season.

Premiering April 2

at 8 p.m. ET, season five will focus

largely on Giuliana Rancic's fight with breast cancer. The fourth season of the

show was its most-watched ever, increasing 23% in total viewers and 11% in

W18-49 from season three.

"Since day one of

our marriage, Bill and I have welcomed Style into our lives, from traveling

with us to Italy for our wedding, to

following our struggles to conceive," said Giuliana Rancic. "In 2011, we faced

our scariest obstacle yet when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but as we

start 2012, I am focused on living in the present. Bill and I look forward to

this new year of opportunity and good health and can't wait to once again share

our journey with the Style viewers."

Since announcing

she had breast cancer last October, Giuliana has teamed with Style to executive

produce and star in a series of PSAs educating viewers on breast cancer

awareness, part of the network's "Fight with Style" pro-social initiative,

which begins in April.

Giuliana &

Bill is

produced by Comcast Entertainment Studios, with Robert Sizemore, Mykelle Sabin,

Jay James and Giuliana and Bill Rancic serving as executive producers.