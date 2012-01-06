StyleRenews 'Giuliana & Bill' for Fifth Season
Style Network
announced Friday that it has renewed its reality series Giuliana & Bill
for a fifth season.
Premiering April 2
at 8 p.m. ET, season five will focus
largely on Giuliana Rancic's fight with breast cancer. The fourth season of the
show was its most-watched ever, increasing 23% in total viewers and 11% in
W18-49 from season three.
"Since day one of
our marriage, Bill and I have welcomed Style into our lives, from traveling
with us to Italy for our wedding, to
following our struggles to conceive," said Giuliana Rancic. "In 2011, we faced
our scariest obstacle yet when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but as we
start 2012, I am focused on living in the present. Bill and I look forward to
this new year of opportunity and good health and can't wait to once again share
our journey with the Style viewers."
Since announcing
she had breast cancer last October, Giuliana has teamed with Style to executive
produce and star in a series of PSAs educating viewers on breast cancer
awareness, part of the network's "Fight with Style" pro-social initiative,
which begins in April.
Giuliana &
Bill is
produced by Comcast Entertainment Studios, with Robert Sizemore, Mykelle Sabin,
Jay James and Giuliana and Bill Rancic serving as executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.