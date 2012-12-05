Style Orders Fashion Competition Series With Rihanna

Style Media has ordered its first-ever competition series, Styled

to Rock, which will be executive produced by Grammy-Award winning artist

Rihanna.



Styled to Rock, which will premiere in 2013, will

give 12 up-and-coming designers -- all handpicked by Rihanna -- the chance to

create items for celebrity talent. Each episode will feature a different

celebrity guest for whom the competitors will have to design. The show will also

enlist top fashion experts to serve as mentors. Styled to Rock is

holding a nationwide casting call on its website beginning Wednesday.





"Rihanna is a trailblazer, a trendsetter and the epitome

of style. She has a powerful and unique point-of-view that transcends every

aspect of pop culture, including fashion, and is a leading creative

force," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style Media. "On the

heels of our successful network rebrand, Styled to Rock and Style's new

partnership with Rihanna will reinvent the fashion competition genre, fueling

our viewers' insatiable appetite for all things style."



Styled to Rock is executive produced by Robyn Rihanna

Fenty and is produced by Shed Media US, Overbrook Entertainment and Marcy Media

Films. Nick Emmerson and Dan Peirson of Shed Media US, James Lassiter of

Overbook Entertainment and Jay Brown of Marcy Media Films also serve as

executive producers. Sarah Weidman and Merah Chung executive produce the series

for Style.