Style Orders Fashion Competition Series With Rihanna
Style Media has ordered its first-ever competition series, Styled
to Rock, which will be executive produced by Grammy-Award winning artist
Rihanna.
Styled to Rock, which will premiere in 2013, will
give 12 up-and-coming designers -- all handpicked by Rihanna -- the chance to
create items for celebrity talent. Each episode will feature a different
celebrity guest for whom the competitors will have to design. The show will also
enlist top fashion experts to serve as mentors. Styled to Rock is
holding a nationwide casting call on its website beginning Wednesday.
"Rihanna is a trailblazer, a trendsetter and the epitome
of style. She has a powerful and unique point-of-view that transcends every
aspect of pop culture, including fashion, and is a leading creative
force," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style Media. "On the
heels of our successful network rebrand, Styled to Rock and Style's new
partnership with Rihanna will reinvent the fashion competition genre, fueling
our viewers' insatiable appetite for all things style."
Styled to Rock is executive produced by Robyn Rihanna
Fenty and is produced by Shed Media US, Overbrook Entertainment and Marcy Media
Films. Nick Emmerson and Dan Peirson of Shed Media US, James Lassiter of
Overbook Entertainment and Jay Brown of Marcy Media Films also serve as
executive producers. Sarah Weidman and Merah Chung executive produce the series
for Style.
