Style Network Repurposing Segments From NBC's ‘Today'

NBC is repurposing some of its news content in a novel way, packaging lifestyle segments from its morning show, Today, on a new Style Network program, Tips Today.

Tips Today is being produced by NBC's in-house long form team Peacock Productions, and will be hosted by Style's Jeannie Mair, Today's Natalie Morales and Dress My Mess host Thom Felicia.

Each edition will feature lifestyle segments from the Today Show focusing on topics such as fashion, weddings, home or beauty, bundled with additional new content expanding on those segments. The show will not be a "best of" compilation from the prior week, Instead utilizing the morning show's archives, where producers will pull relevant segments from relatively recent editions.

Tips Today is set to premiere Saturday, August 8 at 10 a.m. on Style Network.