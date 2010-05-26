Style Network Picks Up 'Too Fat For 15: Fighting Back'

The Style Network has picked up the docuseries Too Fat For 15: Fighting Back.

The show follows five extremely overweight young people at Wellspring Academy, a weight loss boarding school in North Carolina.

Style has ordered 8 episodes of the series, which is produced by Daisybeck Productions in association with Passion Distribution.

The series follows a one-off about a British teen at Wellspring that aired last year on Style.

"Style viewers connected with last year's airing of a documentary following Britain's most overweight teen and her brave and heartfelt journey to America's leading weight loss camp," Style Network President Salaam Coleman Smith said in a statement. "Inspired by that original documentary, Too Fat For 15: Fighting Back returns to Wellspring Academy to capture the epic struggle of a courageous group of obese teens trying to lose weight. Their life-changing mental and physical transformation is must-see television that puts a real face on the obesity epidemic threatening our young people."

Too Fat For 15 is the latest in a well-represented category of weight loss intervention programs. Style sister network E! recently ordered a docuseries about eating disordered called What's Eating You? Oprah Winfrey's OWN will have Inside Rehab, about patients at an eating disorder clinic. And NBC's Biggest Loser spin-off Losing it with Jillian, featuring Loser trainer Jillian Michaels, bows June 1.