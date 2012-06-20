Style Media Announces Rebranded Logo, Tagline

Style Media on Wednesday unveiled its new logo and tagline

"Work It. Love It. Style It." which will launch on-air and online on June 25

with new episodes of Tia & Tamara and Chicagolicious.

The rebrand, which was first announced at the NBCUniversal-ownednetwork's upfront in April,

is meant to refocus the cabler on "stylish living" in all its forms, not just

fashion and beauty. As such, Style's circle logo will be replaced by one with

the word "Style" in a midnight blue typeface accented with a splash of light

blue that can be altered to different patterns and colors.

"The bold, freestyle expression of the new redesign is an

extension of our viewers who are unapologetic in their love, passion and

obsession for all things style," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style

Media.

Style Digital, which includes the network's website

myStyle.com and its presence on social media platforms will also relaunch on

June 25 to integrate the on-air changes. The brand redesign will roll out on

NBCU's global channels starting in November.