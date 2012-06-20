Style Media Announces Rebranded Logo, Tagline
Style Media on Wednesday unveiled its new logo and tagline
"Work It. Love It. Style It." which will launch on-air and online on June 25
with new episodes of Tia & Tamara and Chicagolicious.
The rebrand, which was first announced at the NBCUniversal-ownednetwork's upfront in April,
is meant to refocus the cabler on "stylish living" in all its forms, not just
fashion and beauty. As such, Style's circle logo will be replaced by one with
the word "Style" in a midnight blue typeface accented with a splash of light
blue that can be altered to different patterns and colors.
"The bold, freestyle expression of the new redesign is an
extension of our viewers who are unapologetic in their love, passion and
obsession for all things style," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president, Style
Media.
Style Digital, which includes the network's website
myStyle.com and its presence on social media platforms will also relaunch on
June 25 to integrate the on-air changes. The brand redesign will roll out on
NBCU's global channels starting in November.
