Style Gains Coverage on DirecTV

Style Network has gained carriage on DirecTV, bringing the channel's distribution to about 50 million homes.

Starting this week, the Comcast-owned channel will be offered on the satellite provider's Total Choice Plus programming package of some 185 channels.



Style, launched in 1998, averaged 64,260 total viewers in prime during 2006, according to Nielsen Media Research through December 17. That was up 5% over last year.



