STX Entertainment Taps Röckenwagner as Chief Communications Officer

STX Entertainment announced Wednesday it has named Patricia Röckenwagner its chief communications officer. The newly created role is effective Jan. 17.

She will be responsible for “advancing the Company’s positioning as a unique global innovator in the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of a full range of both traditional and digital content including film, television, VR, digital video, music video and gaming projects.”

"Patti’s wealth of experience across the entertainment, capital markets, media, technology, and culture and lifestyle categories will be a significant advantage for us as we develop new ways of working with partners, creating content and connecting with today’s audiences,” said Sophie Watts, president of STX Entertainment. “As STX Entertainment enters the next phase of expansion and growth, we look forward to harnessing her deep branding knowledge, strategic counsel, content expertise and entrepreneurial leadership."

Most recently, Röckenwagner worked at Advance Vixeid Partners, an independent investment arm of Advance Publications and Condé Nast. Her past stops also include McGraw Hill Financial, Paramount Pictures, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and AT&T.