STX Entertainment Inks Unscripted Production Deals

Ramping up its new unscripted business, STX Entertainment has signed multi-year production deals with two leading non-scripted producers: Brant Pinvidic’s INvelop Entertainment and Ryan Holcomb’s Tower 2 Productions.

STX announced its non-scripted department April 25, with Jason Goldberg president of the division. STX also produces and distributes 12-15 feature films a year in addition to producing television and digital content.

"Brant is a creative force in the unscripted space and we're excited to be in business with the entire INvelop team,” said Goldberg. “Ryan Holcomb is a smart producer with an eye for IP that translates across multiple screens.”

Pinvidic launched INvelop Entertainment, a production company focusing on unscripted television and documentary films, in January 2016. Holcomb was most recently senior VP of development at Lionsgate TV.

“Programming directly in the U.S. and Asia for linear and short-form platforms is an important component of STX’s larger business operation,” added Goldberg, “and we will continue to strategically identify and partner with the right production companies that can help us create compelling programming for the world market at the highest level."