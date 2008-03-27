Stutz Named Director of News at News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting

Michael Stutz was named director of news at News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting.

Stutz joined the Missouri-based media company -- which owns KTVZ Bend, Ore., and KESQ Palm Springs, Calif., among other stations and newspapers -- as director of digital news in 2006.

“Under Mike's supervision, our newly relaunched Web sites have experienced rapid growth in both page views and unique visitors as a result of his constant focus on improved content,” NPG broadcast-division president John Kueneke said.

“Mike's terrific background as news director at both KGTV-TV San Diego and WJXT-TV in Jacksonville [Fla.] (where, during his leadership, his station won the RTNDA's [Radio-Television News Directors Association’s] National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence) made Mike uniquely qualified to oversee our Web news content,” he added.

Stutz will continue to oversee the group’s digital news content.