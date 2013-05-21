Study: Viewers Seek TV Info on Social Media

The ways social media is having an impact on TV -- and vice

versa -- is a both a big deal here and a global phenomenon, according to a new

study by Viacom.

In "When Networks Network: TV Gets Social," Viacom says

viewers have three main reasons for TV-related social media use. Those are:

Functional, such as searching for show schedules; communal, such as connecting

with others; and playful, spending time with games or entering contests.

In the U.S., those drivers lead viewers to engage in an

average 11 TV-related activities on social media platforms weekly. Some of the

biggest ones are interacting with friends and fans (69%), following and liking

a TV show (59%), sharing or recommending (65%), watching clips and trailers

(60%), searching for info on when shows air (69%) and playing games and signing

up for free stuff (53%).

"Our objective with this research was not only to

understand what drives our audiences to social media, but also to see how their

social media activity impacts viewing behaviors," Colleen Fahey Rush, executive

VP and chief research officer of Viacom Media Networks. "At Viacom,

we're focused on creating social experiences that continue the conversation

off-screen and deepen the relationships between our fans and their favorite

shows and characters."

According to the report, function trumps all other

motivating factors, including socializing, when it comes to TV-related social

media use. That was true of all the countries in the study, with viewers in

Germany leaning the most towards the functional motivations. Viewers are more

interested in the experiences and content offered by networks and TV shows than

communicating with others on social media.

"We found it intriguing that TV-related social media

behaviors and motivating factors were consistent across all five countries that

we looked at in this study," said Christian Kurz, VP of research, insights and

reporting for Viacom International Media Networks. "Globally, social media is

becoming today's version of a TV guide for viewers -- it is really how they

prefer to get their information about the shows they watch."

In addition to the U.S. and Germany, Viacom studied viewers

in the U.K., Brazil and Russia.

Functional motives are stronger for teens and young adults.

Viewers 13-17 years-old are most likely to use social media to search for show

schedules and exclusive videos, while those ages 18-24 are most likely to

search for the latest show news and to access spoilers, according to the

report.

Social media ranked fourth (41%) as a source of show

discovery, behind promos (59%), word of mouth (54%) and TV channel sites

(45%). The exception was Brazil, where

social media ranked even higher as a source of show discovery, second only to

TV promos.

The research revealed that social media-fueled show

discovery uniquely and positively impacts live tune-in, with viewers

significantly more likely to watch a show premiere on live TV when that show is

discovered via social media. According to the report, 71% said they are likely to

watch the live debut of a show that was discovered on social media, versus 50%

live if it was discovered elsewhere.

Drivers of live tune-in from social media include a Facebook

friend's comment, a show's post or a friend "liking" the show.

Viacom's networks see opportunities for its advertisers to

take advantage of viewers' use of social media.

Because viewers use social media predominantly for function

information, "it's a great place for our advertisers to be, as they can easily

integrate into experiences we provide and into experiences viewers value most,

such as exclusive video, games and show schedules," Viacom said.

Also, when viewers are simultaneously watching Viacom shows

and using social media, this usage is often related to the show, the company

said. "We think this affirms that there is a great opportunity for

cross-platform advertising."

The

global study involved social media diaries in the U.S., as well as online

communities in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. International online surveys were conducted

in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil and Russia with more than 5,000 Viacom

viewers ages 13-49 who use two or more social media platforms on at least a

weekly basis.