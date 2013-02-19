Study: Time-Shifted Viewing Can Be Bulk of Audience Within 28 Days
Several of the 50 top shows on cable and broadcast networks
receive more DVR and video-on-demand viewers in the 28 days after air than they
do live, according to audience-measurement firm Rentrak.
Rentrak's initial Total Audience Viewing Report, which
combines live TV audience with DVR and VOD viewership data, found that TNT's Rizzoli
and Isles and FX's Sons of Anarchy have DVR and VOD playback
viewership that comprises more than 60% of the audience for the 28-day total.
Cable shows that saw more than half of their total audience
after 28 days come from DVR and VOD included Bravo's The Real Housewives of
Beverly Hills, Comedy Central's Tosh.0, Syfy's Haven, MTV's Teen
Mom 2, USA's Burn Notice, A&E's Duck Dynasty and TLC's Sister
Wives.
The Rentrak report covered primetime programs that initially
aired between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.