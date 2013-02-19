Study: Time-Shifted Viewing Can Be Bulk of Audience Within 28 Days

Several of the 50 top shows on cable and broadcast networks

receive more DVR and video-on-demand viewers in the 28 days after air than they

do live, according to audience-measurement firm Rentrak.

Rentrak's initial Total Audience Viewing Report, which

combines live TV audience with DVR and VOD viewership data, found that TNT's Rizzoli

and Isles and FX's Sons of Anarchy have DVR and VOD playback

viewership that comprises more than 60% of the audience for the 28-day total.

Cable shows that saw more than half of their total audience

after 28 days come from DVR and VOD included Bravo's The Real Housewives of

Beverly Hills, Comedy Central's Tosh.0, Syfy's Haven, MTV's Teen

Mom 2, USA's Burn Notice, A&E's Duck Dynasty and TLC's Sister

Wives.

The Rentrak report covered primetime programs that initially

aired between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, 2012.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.