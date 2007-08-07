Study: Syndication Revenue Growing Internationally, from Cable

Prices that stations are paying for new off-network syndicated shows are down, but appetite internationally has grown, and cable is becoming a stronger market for the syndicated fare.

That's according to a study from SNL Kagan on the economics of TV programming.

Big-ticket scripted shows like Lost, Desperate Housewives and CSI have scored record deals abroad as the international market has begun seeking out U.S. product once again, Kagan said, although that has not trickled down to second-tier shows.

In addition, cable networks have started shelling out big bucks for one-hour off-net dramas, Kagan said.

The company predicted that TV series' international sales revenues could rise at an annual rate above 4% over the next decade.