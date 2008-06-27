Study: Live TV Viewers Getting Older

As if the broadcast networks haven’t had enough bad news this year, a new report from MAGNA Global Worldwide said the average live median age for viewers of the five networks hit 50 for the first time.

That number put the median age above the 18-49 demographic that advertisers typically seek in primetime. However, when live-plus-seven-day viewing data are taken into account, the media drops to 49.

MAGNA said, “Not long ago, CBS was by far the oldest network, with a median age above 50. But ABC and NBC have gradually gotten older and are approaching 50 themselves.”

For live viewing, the report put CBS at 54, ABC at 50, NBC at 49, Fox at 44 and The CW at 34, although it noted that the latter network “is struggling to manage even a 3 household share with its new programming.”

For live plus seven, CBS is 53, ABC 49, NBC 48, Fox 43 and The CW 34.

Univision has a median age of 34 for both live and live plus seven, according to MAGNA.