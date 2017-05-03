Study: Ad Spending on Advanced TV Up 60% in Q1

Advertising spending on advanced TV grew 60% in the first quarter, according to a report by TV advertising software company Videology.

Videology also found a six-fold increase in the number of campaigns that request ads on connected TVs since the first quarter of 2015. Now, 56% of campaigns run using some connected TV inventory.

“Viewing of video content on traditional digital screens like laptops and mobile phones is huge, as well all know,” said Scott Ferber, founder and CEO, Videology. “But the fact is, consumers still love their TV sets. It’s no surprise that Connected TV and Advanced TV are seeing such spikes—they provide the lean-back experience that consumers know and love, with the targeting opportunities brands are looking for. One of the reasons we’re seeing this growth in connected TV is the incredible targeting methods now available.”

In terms of how campaigns are targeted, an increasing number of clients are bringing their own first-party data to the table. Over the past six months 23% of the TV campaigns run by Videology used first-party research.

In addition to using behavioral data and geographic locations to define campaigns, more advertisers wanted ads on platforms that let viewers skip ads. In the past quarter, 23% of campaigns were partially based on whether or not viewers could skip ads because clients want favorable conditions for consumers they hope to influence with their advertising.



Other criteria used by advertisers to screen campaigns include view-through rate (60%), viewability rate (42%) and 31% chose click-through rate.

