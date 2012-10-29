Studios Evaluating NYC Production 'Day by Day' in Face of Storm

Updated: 2:50 p.m. ET

Many New York-based television productions have been shut down Monday as Hurricane Sandy heads toward the city, with studios evaluating when to resume shooting on a day by day basis.

ABC Studios' Zero Hour is shut down Monday and CBS Television Studios' Blue Bloods, The Good Wife and Elementary will be down Monday and Tuesday.

Universal Television's Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock, Smash, Infamous as well as Do No Harm in Philadelphia have all been shut down for Monday.

NBC's Celebrity Apprentice is also down, though Late Night With Jimmy Fallon is still scheduled to be on Monday night.

Sony Pictures Television's The Big C has shut down production for Monday and Tuesday because of transportation issues.

Studio reps said production for Tuesday would be evaluated later today, with decisions being made on a "day-by-day, hour-by-hour" basis.