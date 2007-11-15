STRIKE COVERAGE: SNL, 30 Rock Plan Live Performances

The casts of NBC shows Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock are planning live performances at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York, with the proceeds going to the production crews of both shows.





"The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater is a second home to a lot of these performers and writers. We are doing this to raise spirits, raise awareness, and raise money for our hard working production crews who will be having a hard holiday season if this strike continues,” said SNL cast member Amy Poehler.

Nov. 17 at 11:30 p.m., the UCB Theater will host Saturday Night Live-ON STRIKE!, which, according to Playbill, will feature a collection of the best sketches from the show and musical guest Yo La Tengo. It will be hosted by Michael Cera of Superbad and Arrested Development.

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., the cast of 30 Rock will perform 30 Rock-ON STRIKE!, a live performance from an episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy.

According to the UCB Theater, advance tickets for both shows are sold out. However, limited tickets for 30 Rock-ON STRIKE! will be available at the door.

Cast members from both shows routinely perform in the UCB Theater's Asssscat 3000 shows on Sunday evenings.

