STRIKE COVERAGE: Ellen Back to Work after Standing with Striking Writers

Talk-show host

Ellen DeGeneres

was back at work Tuesday after sitting out Monday in support of her

writers

. Instead of her standard monologue, DeGeneres addressed the audience during Tuesday’s taping with the following:

“I’ve got to say this is a strange show for me to do. This is weird. Weird. It’s a weird show. Channeling Johnny Carson all of a sudden. (Imitates Carson) ‘Very Weird. Weird. Weird.’

"Here’s what the deal is. It’s sweeps, which is a very important time in television. That’s when you do your best shows, your funniest material, you pull out all the stops and you’re doing everything you can because you want everybody watching. Now at this moment, we’re in the middle of this strike. There’s a writer’s strike going on, and here in Los Angeles, it’s a huge story. I don’t know where you live, but it’s a huge story in Los Angeles.

"I want to say I love my writers. I love them. In honor of them today, I’m not going to do a monologue. I support them and hope that they get everything they’re asking for. And I hope it works out soon.

"In the meantime, people have traveled across the country. They’ve made plans. They’re here. I want to do everything I can to make your trip enjoyable and give you a show. Otherwise you’d just be wandering around and circling Bob Hope Drive.”

DeGeneres was the only daytime host who didn’t cross the picket line, but only her show and CBS’ Dr. Phil employ writers that are under guild contracts. Dr. Phil has not been affected by the strike. DeGeneres and Warner Bros. will have to make up one original episode to TV stations after DeGeneres chose not to report to work on Monday.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.