‘Strike Back’ Starts Final Season on Cinemax Feb. 14

Action drama Strike Back begins on Cinemax Feb. 14. It is the seventh and final season for the show, about the escapades of Section 20, an elite special ops team fighting crime around the globe.

Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber and Varada Sethu star.

Strike Back is a Cinemax presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Cameron Roach executive produces for Sky. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock exec produce for Left Bank Pictures. Jack Lothian exec produces too.