‘Street Outlaws’ Back on Discovery Nov. 27

Street Outlaws, about race cars and their drivers in Oklahoma City, returns to Discovery Nov. 27. The season offers 11 races between drivers in Oklahoma City and Memphis.

The show features “The List,” a tally of the 10 best street racers in Oklahoma City. Farmtruck and AZN are among them; Big Chief compiles the list.

Later on in the season, drivers will compete for the highest prize amount in series history. Thirty-two cars will take part in a drag race at Bristol Dragway, with the four top finishers splitting $100,000.

Street Outlaws is part of Discovery’s Motor Mondays.

The series has had nine seasons thus far. It debuted in 2013.

Street Outlaws is produced by Pilgrim Media Group. Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis are executive producers. For Discovery, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz are executive producers.