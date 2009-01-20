‘Street Court’ Secures Chicago

Litton Entertainment has added Weigel’s WCIU Chicago to its list of clearances for Street Court, a court strip starring former Brooklyn D.A. Michael Mazzariello, also known as “Judge Mazz.”

On Monday, Litton said it had added Tribune-owned WPIX to the line-up, which also includes stations from the Barrington, Belo, Capitol, CBS, Cox, Hearst-Argyle, Journal, Local TV, Mission, Newport, Roberts and Sinclair groups.

In the show, Mazz brings litigants back to the scene of the dispute and resolves the conflict right then and there instead of handling it on a courtroom set.

Street Court is set to premiere this fall.