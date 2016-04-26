Streaming Stand-Up Series 'Coming to the Stage' to Get Season 3 Preview on SiriusXM

SiriusXM will air the audio from season 3 of Coming to the Stage, the streaming stand-up comedy series distributed by Hulu and other digital platforms, in a deal with series producer Comedy Dynamics. Sirius’ Raw Dog Comedy Channel on May 2 will begin airing a one-hour compilation special of the best of the series as well as individual audio tracks from season 3, prior to the season premiere on Hulu May 12.

“We’re excited about exclusively airing Coming to the Stage season 3,” said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM senior VP of comedy programming. “We play the best new artists you won’t be able to hear anywhere else.”

Coming to the Stage showcases rising stars of stand-up performing in front of a studio audience. Season 3 will be hosted by comedian and actor Tom Green. Los Angeles-based indie Comedy Dynamics also produces the History series Join Or Die With Craig Ferguson.