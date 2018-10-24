Streaming NBC News Signal Launching Full-Time in 2019

NBC News said its streaming network will be called NBC News Signal and will launch as a full time service in mid-2019.

The network’s already available via NBC News’ mobile and OTT apps. It is also on YouTube and Twitter. It is designed to provide young adults with information about political and social issues.

NBC News Signal’s evening show, hosted by Simone Boyce, will be produced as a daily later this quarter. The show currently streams on Thursday evenings.

A morning and afternoon show, and hourly news updates called Brieflies, will launch in the coming months.

Between now and Election Day, 2018: Race for the House with Steve Kornacki will appear daily at noon. Katy Tur will host a show before the polls close on Nov. 6.

“There is a growing segment of people who have never had a cable subscription, but who are just as hungry for smart news as the prior generations of news watchers who have consumed NBC News for decades,” said Nick Ascheim, senior VP of digital at NBC News Group. “These consumers – who are up-to-date on the headlines but are seeking a deeper understanding of the news of the moment – are increasingly turning to OTT devices for ‘lean back’ news consumption or an on-the-go informative experience and that’s exactly what NBC News Signal will deliver.”

Erica Fink and Christine Cataldi are the executive producers for the network. Rashida Jones, SVP of specials for NBC News and MSNBC, is the executive in charge of programming for NBC News Signal.

“People love to stay informed and constantly up-to-date and we’re seeing increased demand from advertisers wanting to connect with this passionate and engaged audience,” said Trevor Fellows, executive VP for NBCUniversal digital sales and partnerships. “NBC News Signal is a strong complement to the full portfolio of options, including Stay Tuned on Snapchat, Apple News, plus our owned properties including Today, NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC.”