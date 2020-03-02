Streaming AT&T TV Service Launched Nationally

AT&T said it launched AT&T TV, its streaming video service, nationally starting Monday.

The streaming service is designed to replace AT&T satellite-based service, DirecTV, which has been losing subscribers.

AT&T TV is available bundled with one gigabit AT&T Internet for $39.99 a month, with AT&T Internet costing $39.99 a month. That price is good for 12 months and in some cases 24 months. After that, prices are higher.

Without AT&T Internet, AT&T TV starts at $49.99 for a value package with about 70 cable channels or the first year, with prices rising in subsequent years. The price includes one Android-TV AT&T TV device, a voice remote with Google Assistant and a cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage.

There is also a Choice package with more channels for $54.99 and an Xtra package for $64.99. The higher tiers are $10 less when bundled with AT&T Internet.

There is an $19 activation fee and an early termination fee of $15 for each month remaining on the agreement.

AT&T TV provides access to apps including HBO Max when it launches in May. Those apps require separate subscriptions. Viewers wanting regional sports networks must have the Choice packages and pay an additional fee of $8.49 a month.

AT&T TV has been in a pilot test for 13 months.

“Our customers told us what they want from their TV service and we built AT&T TV around that,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. “AT&T TV is live TV made easy and when you add AT&T TV to our amazing one gigabit AT&T Internet you can’t go wrong.”