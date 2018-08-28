'Stranger Things' Makes Guinness Record Book

The Guinness Book of World Records is full of strange things--largest inflatable bouncy castle, most jumps by a dog over a moving human--but it has just added a "Stranger" one.



Netflix's Stranger Things has been dubbed by the Guinness Book of World Records, by way of Parrot Analytics, the most in-demand digital original series, tops in a new digital category for online originals.

HBO's Game of Thrones is the most in-demand TV series in the world for 2017, and for the second year in a row.

Both will be in the 2019 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records, available Sept. 6.

"In demand" is different from "on demand."

Big Data measurement company Parrot Analytics partnered with Guinness to make the determinations using billions of data points including interactions (dubbed "demand expressions") on social media, video streaming, photo sharing sites, blogs, fan and critic ratings, file sharing and more.

The result is a country-specific metric of audience demand.