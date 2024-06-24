Story Television Grabs ‘Forged in Fire’

Story Television Network has acquired 214 episodes of Forged in Fire, a competition series featuring bladesmiths creating complex weaponry. The show starts on Story Television July 5 at 8 a.m., and the network will air 24 hours of back-to-back episodes each Friday starting at 8.

Each episode sees four contestants design and forge deadly weapons, from ancient Japanese Katanas to Viking battle axes, with steel, fire and a wide range of tools. Their weapons are then put to the test, and one bladesmith is left standing at the end of each episode to win $10,000 and the title of Forged In Fire champion.

The show is a History original. Wil Willis hosted the first seven seasons and Grady Powell took over in season eight.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Story Television “presents compelling historical and factual programming,” the network says.