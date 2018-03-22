Stormy Daniels to Appear on ’60 Minutes’ March 25

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump, will appear on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 25 on CBS. 60 Minutes airs 7-8 p.m. ET/PT.

Anderson Cooper will conduct the interview.

Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. She has said she had a relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

The president has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, said he paid Daniels $130,000 to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Cooper’s interview happened earlier this month, after Cohen obtained a temporary restraining order against Daniels and she sued the president in state court in California. Daniels is seeking a ruling that the confidentiality agreement between her and Trump is invalid, in part because Trump never signed it.

The president’s attorneys are looking to move the case to federal court and claim Daniels is liable for more than $20 million in damages for violating the agreement.