'Storage Wars: Texas' Gives A&E Best Launch Ever
New Storage Wars spinoff Storage Wars: Texas was A&E's most-watched series premiere in the network's history, drawing 4.1
million total viewers on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.
The debut episode was also A&E's most-watched series
premiere with adults 18-49, attracting 2.1 million in the key demo.
Leading into the premiere, an airing of Storage Wars at 10
p.m. delivered 4.8 million total viewers and 2.1 million viewers 18-49,
according to Nielsen nationals.
