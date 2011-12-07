'Storage Wars: Texas' Gives A&E Best Launch Ever

New Storage Wars spinoff Storage Wars: Texas was A&E's most-watched series premiere in the network's history, drawing 4.1

million total viewers on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

The debut episode was also A&E's most-watched series

premiere with adults 18-49, attracting 2.1 million in the key demo.

Leading into the premiere, an airing of Storage Wars at 10

p.m. delivered 4.8 million total viewers and 2.1 million viewers 18-49,

according to Nielsen nationals.