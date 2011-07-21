'Storage Wars' Premiere Becomes A&E's Highest-Rated Telecast Ever

The second-season premiere of A&E's Storage Wars became the most-watched broadcast in the network's history, drawing an average of 5.1 million total viewers.

A&E

decided to air back-to-back new episodes at 10 and 10:30 p.m. The 10:30

p.m. was the record-breaker, which also was the highest-rated telecast

within the 18-49 and 25-54 demo, drawing 2.9 million viewers inside

both. The 10 p.m. broadcast drew 4.5 million total viewers, and 2.6

million for both the 18-49 and 25-54 demos. The full hour became the

network's best season-opening performance ever.

The Storage Wars

premiere also set online records, as July 20 became the highest

trafficked day of 2011 and the second-highest trafficked day ever for aetv.com, in both page views and visits.

A&E will continue to air new episodes of Storage Wars back-to-back on Wednesdays beginning at 10 p.m.