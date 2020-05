‘Storage Wars' Draws Nearly 5 Million Viewers For Season Premiere

A&E's reality series Storage Wars packed in 4.7 million viewers in its third season premiere Tuesday night, network officials announced Wednesday.

The series' 10 p.m. premiere episode on June 5 was above the 4.5 million viewers the series averaged in its 10 p.m. sophomore season premiere episode last July, said network officials. Tuesday's premiere also drew 2.6 million adults 25-54 and 2.4 million adults 18-49, said the network.

A 10:30 original episode of Storage Wars performed even better, averaging 5 million viewers, slightly below the 10:30 episode of Storage Wars' sophomore season premiere night which drew 5.1 million viewers - the biggest audience ever for the series, the network said.

Tuesday's 10:30 episode also drew 2.7 million adults 25-54 and 2.5 million adults 18-49, said the network.