Stewart, Colbert Extend Stays on Comedy Central

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, the dual anchors of Comedy

Central's late-night comedy hour, have both reached individual contact

extensions with the network, Comedy Central announced April 20.

Stewart, the host of The

Daily Show with Jon Stewart, signed a deal that will keep him at the

network through June 2013. Colbert, host of Daily

Show spinoff The Colbert Report,

was extended through the end of 2012.

The announcement comes a week after news that former Tonight Showhost Conan O'Brien will resurface in a new 11 p.m. show on TBS, setting

the stage for a more competitve late-night cable scene.

Both shows have garnered critical praise and ratings. The Daily Show launched

in 1996, with

Stewart taking over in early 1999. Since

then, the show has received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations and has

received a

record seven straight Emmy Awards for outstanding variety, music or

comedy

series, six for writing. It has also won

two Peabody Awards for excellence in broadcasting.

The Colbert

Report went

on the air in the fall of 2005 and has received 15 Primetime Emmy

nominations. The show won its first Emmy

in 2008 for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy program.

The series has also won a Peabody Award.