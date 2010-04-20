Stewart, Colbert Extend Stays on Comedy Central
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, the dual anchors of Comedy
Central's late-night comedy hour, have both reached individual contact
extensions with the network, Comedy Central announced April 20.
Stewart, the host of The
Daily Show with Jon Stewart, signed a deal that will keep him at the
network through June 2013. Colbert, host of Daily
Show spinoff The Colbert Report,
was extended through the end of 2012.
The announcement comes a week after news that former Tonight Showhost Conan O'Brien will resurface in a new 11 p.m. show on TBS, setting
the stage for a more competitve late-night cable scene.
Both shows have garnered critical praise and ratings. The Daily Show launched
in 1996, with
Stewart taking over in early 1999. Since
then, the show has received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations and has
received a
record seven straight Emmy Awards for outstanding variety, music or
comedy
series, six for writing. It has also won
two Peabody Awards for excellence in broadcasting.
The Colbert
Report went
on the air in the fall of 2005 and has received 15 Primetime Emmy
nominations. The show won its first Emmy
in 2008 for outstanding writing for a variety, music or comedy program.
The series has also won a Peabody Award.
