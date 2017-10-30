‘Steven Universe’ Back on Cartoon Network App Nov. 10

Steven Universe, Cartoon Network’s series about a boy and his alien warrior pals, is back on the network app Friday, Nov. 10. There will be six new episodes. The series picks up after the four-episode “Wanted” arc. The new group of episodes sees Steven help Mayor Dewey run a difficult campaign.



The episodes air on Cartoon Network in December.



Created by Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe premiered in November 2013. The animated series is about a young boy, Steven Universe, who lives in Beach City with a trio of humanoid aliens known as “Crystal Gems.” Their names are Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl. Steven is a half-Gem.



Season five started up in spring 2017, and continues in November.