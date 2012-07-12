Steven Tyler Leaves 'American Idol'

Steven Tyler is exiting as judge of Fox's American Idol,

a role he has held for the last two seasons.

"After some long...hard...thoughts...I've decided it's time

for me to let go of my mistress American Idol before she boils my

rabbit," said Tyler in a statement Thursday. "I strayed from my first love,

Aerosmith, and I'm back - but instead of begging on my hands and knees, I've

got two fists in the air and I'm kicking the door open with my band."

Tyler went on to say that he would dedicate the next few

years to his band, which releases a new album, Music From Another Dimension, on Nov. 6, while noting that "Idol

was over-the-top fun, and I loved every minute of it."

"It's been a tremendous honor to have Steven - one of the

most prolific artists in the world - on American Idol for the past two

seasons," said Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, Fox

Broadcasting Company. "He's been a terrific judge, a true friend and great

mentor to everyone involved with the show, and we know he'll continue to be a huge

inspiration to Idol hopefuls for years to come. We are very sad that

Steven has chosen to focus more on his music, but we always knew when we hired

a rock 'n' roll legend, he would go back to the music. We all wish him

all the best and would love to have him back on the show anytime."

Neither of Idol's two remaining judges, Randy Jackson

and Jennifer Lopez, is yet confirmed for the reality show's upcoming 12th

season. Lopez told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres back in May that she didn't

know if she could go a third year, and earlier this week, E! News reported that former Idol runner-up Adam Lambert was

in the running as a possible new judge.

The shakeup comes as Fox is debating how to retool the

decade-old reality show after it slid about 30% in the ratings this year in the

face of increased competition from NBC's The Voice.

"This year, we made the decision, 'Don't fix what ain't

broke,' and all of a sudden, we had a lot more competition in the space," FoxEntertainment president Kevin Reilly told B&C in May. "American

Idol is not going to just come back on its heels next year. We are going to

rise to the occasion and have a little fun with our format as well."