Steve Kerr to Leave Turner Sports to Coach Warriors

Turner is set to lose one of its major basketball analysts, as Steve Kerr was hired to coach the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Kerr is expected to work on TNT broadcasts through the remainder of its postseason coverage, which concludes after the Western Conference Finals.

"Steve has been one of the premier analysts in all of sports during his tenure with Turner,” said Turner Sports in a statement. “We thank him and wish Steve the best as he takes on this new professional challenge with the Golden State Warriors."

Aside from working alongside Marv Albert on TNT’s “A” broadcast team, Kerr also worked the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for Turner/CBS.

It had been widely assumed that Kerr would take the head coaching job with the New York Knicks instead of the Warriors, due to his relationship with his former coach and Knicks president Phil Jackson.