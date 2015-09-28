Steve Harvey Teams With Endemol Shine North America for Overall Deal

Talk show host and comedian Steve Harvey has signed an overall production deal with Endemol Shine North America.

Under the agreement, Harvey, who emcees Endemol’s talker Steve Harvey, and his production company East 112th Street Productions will develop unscripted, scripted and digital programming with Endemol Shine.

“I’m truly excited to bring East 112th Street Productions to Endemol Shine, where I’ve enjoyed a great partnership with my talk show over the last four years,” said Harvey.

"We’re already exploring a number of potential projects together that I can’t wait to see get off the ground,” he added.

East 112th Street is operated out of Endemol’s Los Angeles Office with Gerald Washington serving as president and Donna-Marie Reid as director of development.