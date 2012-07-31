Steve Harvey to Perform Last Stand-Up Gig

Steve Harvey's pay-per-view stand-up special on Thursday will be his last, as the comedian prepares to enter the world of syndicated talk shows this fall.

Harvey is preparing to launch a new syndicated talk show this fall, NBCUniversal's The Steve Harvey Show. He also continues to host Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, the game show he took over two years ago and has driven to strong ratings growth.

The two hour show, Steve Harvey's Grand Stand-Up Finale, will air live from Las Vegas on cable pay-per-view Aug 2. at 11 p.m. (ET).