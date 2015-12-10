Steve Harvey Named 2015 Miss Universe Host

Steve Harvey, who hosts Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Show, will add the 2015 Miss Universe pageant to his long list of hosting credits.

The pageant will air live on Dec. 20 on Fox from Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“I am thrilled to be hosting this iconic event for the first time ever,” said Harvey. “It’s exciting to be working with FOX, IMG and The Miss Universe Organization to make this year’s MISS UNIVERSE® telecast a huge success.”

Harvey started his career as a stand-up comedian and has hosted It’s Showtime at the Apollo as well as a syndicated radio show.

In September 2015, talent agency WME-IMG acquired the Miss Universe Organization from presidential candidate Donald Trump.