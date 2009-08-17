Steve Harvey Joins 'Good Morning America' As Contributor

Good Morning America has added comedian Steve Harvey to its contributor ranks. Harvey will offer his take on a number of issues including parenting and relationships. His first report is scheduled to be broadcast Aug. 19.

He's been contracted for a handful of appearances over the next few months. He'll also interact with viewers via ABCNEWS.com and Skype.

Harvey appeared on the ABC News program last June in a segment with GMA correspondent Melissa Rycroft, who talked to Harvey about his work mentoring young boys through his Steve Harvey Foundation.

The comedian/actor has appeared in numerous movies and headlined his own show on The WB for seven seasons. His book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” was atop the New York Times Bestseller List for 26 weeks.

He currently hosts his own syndicated radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” which can be heard in 60 markets around the country.