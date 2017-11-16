Steve Harvey to Host New Year’s Eve Special on Fox

Steve Harvey will host Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast Dec. 31. Titled Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, the special will feature “surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists,” says Fox. Those will be announced later.



Harvey, who started out doing stand-up comedy, hosts daytime talker Steve, as well as Little Big Shots, Family Feud and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, among other shows. He also hosts syndicated radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show.



It’s Harvey’s first time hosting a New Year’s special on Fox.



IMG is executive producing Fox’s New Year’s Eve.