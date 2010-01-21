Steve Harvey to Host 'Family Feud'

Steve Harvey will be the new host of Debmar-Mercury's Family

Feud when it begins its 12th season this fall.

"With his talent, authenticity and innate ability to

connect with audiences from all walks of life, Steve exemplifies the spirit and

appeal of Family Feud," said Fremantle President Cecile Frot-Coutaz in a

statement. Fremantle produces the long-running Family Feud, while

Debmar-Mercury distributes the show.

Harvey, one of "The Original Kings of Comedy," is perhaps

best known to audiences from his time starring in The Steve Harvey Show,

which aired on The WB from 1996 to 2002. Harvey

also hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, a nationally syndicated radio

program that is heard daily by more than seven million listeners in more than

64 markets nationwide.

Harvey

also is a best-selling author, having published his first book Act Like A

Lady, Think Like A Man one year ago. The book is derived from his radio

show's popular "Strawberry Letter" segment, in which Harvey doles out relationship advice.

Harvey

replaces John O'Hurley, who began his run on the daily game show in 2006.

"The time has come to try something new, and while I have

prized my time on Family Feud, I've

decided to set a course for new adventures," said O'Hurley in a statement.

"This includes immediately heading into rehearsals for the U.S. touring show of Chicago, launching my new company

Energy-Inc. which focuses on renewable energy solutions, debuting an original

golf apparel line in the J. Peterman catalog, and visiting our troops

overseas."

During his time on Family Feud, O'Hurley also

appeared in Spamalot in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and played Billy Flynn in the Broadway and

national touring productions of Chicago.

Prior to Family Feud, he was perhaps

best known as Seinfeld's Mr. Peterman, Elaine's eccentric boss. He's

also a scratch golfer, a classically-trained vocalist and a best-selling

author.

O'Hurley replaced Richard Karn, who had hosted the show

since 2002. Richard Dawson was the show's original host, emceeing it twice:

first from 1976-85 and then again from 1994-95.