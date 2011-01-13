Stern Upped To Programming President At Syfy

Mark Stern has been named president, original programming at

Syfy, it was announced Thursday by Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller, to

whom he reports.

Stern was formerly EVP of programming at Syfy. He also

serves as co-head, original content at Universal Cable Production and will now

have oversight of the new Syfy films, a joint venture with Universal Pictures.

"Mark is a supremely smart and talented executive,

whose unbridled passion, energy and imagination continue to

drive Syfy's world class development team," said Howe in a

statement. "He's an incredibly creative and business savvy leader who's

widely respected throughout the industry."

Stern joined Syfy in 2002, and was named EVP in 2003 where

he served as the creative force behind series like Battlestar Galactica, Ghost

Hunters, Warehouse 13 and Caprica. Prior to Syfy, he was partner

and president of the television division of Trilogy Entertainment Group.