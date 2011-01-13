Stern Upped To Programming President At Syfy
Mark Stern has been named president, original programming at
Syfy, it was announced Thursday by Dave Howe, president of Syfy and Chiller, to
whom he reports.
Stern was formerly EVP of programming at Syfy. He also
serves as co-head, original content at Universal Cable Production and will now
have oversight of the new Syfy films, a joint venture with Universal Pictures.
"Mark is a supremely smart and talented executive,
whose unbridled passion, energy and imagination continue to
drive Syfy's world class development team," said Howe in a
statement. "He's an incredibly creative and business savvy leader who's
widely respected throughout the industry."
Stern joined Syfy in 2002, and was named EVP in 2003 where
he served as the creative force behind series like Battlestar Galactica, Ghost
Hunters, Warehouse 13 and Caprica. Prior to Syfy, he was partner
and president of the television division of Trilogy Entertainment Group.
