Stern Named Lionsgate Television Group President

Sandra Stern, chief operating officer at Lionsgate Television Group, has been named president. She is charged with “exploring innovative production, distribution and digital media strategies to continue a growth trajectory” for Lionsgate, according to the company.

“Sandra and [Television Group chairman] Kevin Beggs have complementary business and creative skills that make them a tremendous team in building our television business into one of the financial and strategic pillars of our Company,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Sandra is one of the key executives moving our company forward, and her dealmaking skills, industry acumen and talent relationships are helping to elevate our Television Group to the next level of performance.”

Stern joined Lionsgate in 2003 as executive VP, business and legal affairs, and was promoted to COO of the Television Group in 2005. She has been a key figure in forging new relationships and business models for Lionsgate-produced hit shows such as Orange Is the New Black, Mad Men and Nashville.

“Sandra is a skilled negotiator with a tremendous grasp of where our industry is headed, and I couldn’t ask for a more talented, dedicated and innovative partner,” said Beggs. “She plays an incredibly valuable role in building our stature as a leading supplier of premium content to broadcast, cable and digital networks as well as exploring new and exciting growth opportunities.”

Before joining Lionsgate, Stern was chief operating officer at Artists Television Group. Prior to that, she was at Columbia TriStar Television Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment, making her way up to executive VP.

Lionsgate is launching 16 original series this year.