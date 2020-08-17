Stephen Marks Elected Chairman of Michigan Association of Broadcasters

Stephen A. Marks, president/CEO of The Marks Group, was elected chair of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) board of directors during their annual virtual business meeting Aug. 11.

Marks also serves as president and CEO of WBKB-TV. His other Marks Group owned stations include Lake Superior Community Broadcasting (WBUP-TV/WBKP-TV) and Houghton Community Broadcasting (WOLV-FM, WHKB-FM and WCCY-AM). His stations also fund two student scholarships with the MAB Fund.

The MAB represents nearly 300 radio and television stations and about 4,000 broadcasting employees within the state of Michigan. Also elected to the board of directors were vice chair Kevin Dunaway, VP/general manager, Heritage Broadcasting; secretary/ treasurer Scott Shigley, GM, Liggett Communications; and at-large director Mike Murri, VP/GM, WXYZ-TV/WMYD-TV (Detroit).