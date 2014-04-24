Stephanopoulos Signs Multi-Year Deal With ABC News

George Stephanopoulos has signed a long-term agreement with ABC News to continue as anchor of Good Morning America and This Week.

The length of the deal was not disclosed, but an ABC News spokesperson said, “We expect him to remain with us for many, many years.” The spokesperson added, “We are thrilled that the team is locked in and that the deal was done so quickly and with such good will from all sides.”

Stephanopoulos’ previous deal was set to expire after this season.

The move follows a series of upheavals at GMA that saw weatherman Sam Champion leave the show in December for The Weather Channel and news anchor Josh Elliott depart in March for NBC Sports. ABC News moved quickly in the wake of Elliott’s departure to bolster GMA’s on-air team—naming Amy Robach to replace Elliott, announcing that ESPN’s Tony Reali and Live With Kelly and Michael cohost Michael Strahan would become contributors to the morning show, and upping lifestyle anchor Lara Spencer to co-anchor.

The on-air changes came amid shakeup at the executive level at ABC News, as James Goldston was tapped this month to succeed Ben Sherwood as president of the news division. Sherwood was announced in March as the replacement for retiring Anne Sweeney, cochairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group.