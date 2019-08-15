Stephanie Ramos Named ABC News Correspondent

Stephanie Ramos, reporter at ABC News, has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News. A military veteran, she was an anchor at KMBC Kansas City before shifting to ABC. She had been based in Washington but is relocating to New York.

“Stephanie is a terrific and versatile reporter who has covered the contentious Alabama Senate race, the tragic Parkland shooting, Hurricane Irma, the 2016 election and the Charlottesville protests since she joined our Washington bureau in 2015,” said James Goldston, ABC News president. “She has reported live for GMA and World News Tonight, done hundreds of radio reports and two-way calls, filed weekly for NewsOne and served as a Pentagon reporter.”

Ramos is a U.S. Army Reserve Major with 17 years of service, including time in Iraq. She and her husband produced the special To Baghdad & Back.