Stelter Tapped To Host 'Reliable Sources'

Brian Stelter, who has been covering media matters for the New York Times, is joining CNN as host of Reliable Sources and senior media correspondent.



Stelter created online news site TVNewser in 2004 while in college at Towson University in Maryland. He developed a reputation as a savvy reporter with a knack of getting the inside scoop on big news organizations, a skill that was not lost on NYT and now CNN.



"Brian has emerged as one of the top media reporters in the country and will be a great addition to our many platforms," said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide.



In addition to hosting Reliable Sources, Stelter will report for CNN.com, CNNMoney.com, and mobile and social media platforms.

Reliable Sources, the weekly show that looks at how the media covers the news, had been hosted by former Washington Post media reporter Howard Kurtz, who exited in June to join Fox News.