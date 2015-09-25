Stefani Roberts Moves to Marvel TV

Stefani Roberts, publicist for NBCUniversal's Bravo and Oxygen Media, is exiting that post for some Marvel-ous new digs,

Roberts has been named manager, TV communications, for Marvel Television, whose content includes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Jessica Jones and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Her first day at Marvel will be Wednesday, Sept. 30.

I could not have asked for a better experience working in reality with such a talented team, but am excited to move onto my new position at Marvel Television next week," Roberts said Friday, her last day at NBCU.