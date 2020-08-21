Stations Sign Up for NABLF's Service to America Show

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation said that over 500 TV and radio stations will air its Service to America awards show.

The hour-long broadcast will air Aug. 22 at 7-8 p.m.

The awards are usually given out in June at glitzy banquet in Washington, but the pandemic changed those plans as it has so many others.

The awards go to stations or groups for exceptional community service, as well as a corporate leadership award, which this year is going to SC Johnson.

The program was distributed by Disney pro bono and will be hosted by Tamron Hall, with celebrities and members of Congress announcing the winners per the tradition of the in-person awards.

Those celebrities include Former Service to America Leadership Award recipients Glenn Close, Sara Evans, and Sharon Stone.