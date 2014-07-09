Station Sales Activity $1.85B in 2Q, Says Kagan
Broadcast station merger and acquisition activity was worth $1.85 billion in the second quarter, down from the $3.88 billion of assets that changed hands a year ago, according to SNL Kagan.
Kagan says that TV station sales accounted for $1.33 billion of the total in the just concluded quarter.
So far this year, broadcast M&A activity has been $5.44 billion, compared to $6.56 billion a year ago.
Kagan says that 613 stations have changed hands this year, including 164 TV stations. The average TV station price was $46.5 million, compared to $2.3 million for the average radio station.
The biggest deal, Kagan said, was 21st Century Fox’s swap of its stations in Boston and Memphis for Cox’s KTVU-TV in San Francisco.
(Photo via Andrew Magill's Flickr. Image taken on March 18, 2014 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.