State of the Union Viewership Down 11%

President Obama's State of the Union address drew 33.5

million total viewers across 15 networks on Tuesday, according to Nielsen, down

11% from the 37.8 million viewers who tuned into his address last year.

Obama's first SOTU speech in his second term of office was

carried live from 9-10:15 p.m. ET on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Azteca, MundoFox,

CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Current TV, Centric and

Galavision. Univision aired the speech on a tape delay.

NBC was the most-watched network overall for coverage, and Fox News

Channel was the most-watched cable network.