State of the Union Viewership Down 11%
President Obama's State of the Union address drew 33.5
million total viewers across 15 networks on Tuesday, according to Nielsen, down
11% from the 37.8 million viewers who tuned into his address last year.
Obama's first SOTU speech in his second term of office was
carried live from 9-10:15 p.m. ET on Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Azteca, MundoFox,
CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Current TV, Centric and
Galavision. Univision aired the speech on a tape delay.
NBC was the most-watched network overall for coverage, and Fox News
Channel was the most-watched cable network.
